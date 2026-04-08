Papa Roach are donating money made from their current Australian shows to local organisations around the country.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, frontman Jacoby Shaddix discussed how and why the US band have pushed more into mental health advocacy, citing their 2022 released song, “Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)” as a perfect example.

“I’ve always thought that our music is purpose-driven music,” he said. “It’s more than just a song. With a song like ‘Leave a Light On’… it was a movement.”

Shaddix said that Papa Roach, who are currently on tour with fellow US favourites A Day to Remember, want to give back to their fans who have supported them for over 30 years.

“There has to be a point where we give back,” he said. “Our fans have given us an amazing life.”

Set to hit Melbourne tonight, Shaddix said the California-formed outfit will visit Orygen Youth Mental Health, a service working on the frontline of mental health support.

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“We’re not just talking about it,” Shaddix said. “We are about it.”

Papa Roach last toured Australia with The Used in 2023 for a double-header run. The band have gone on to release 11 studio albums, including their most recent outing Ego Trip, unveiled in 2022 via their own label New Noize Records. A breakout hit taken from their 2000 album Infest, “Last Resort” paved the way for 26 career Top-10 hits, 12 career No. 1s and an ongoing global impact that most could only dream of.

Check out the remaining dates of the tour below and click here for more details.

A DAY TO REMEMBER AND PAPA ROACH ‘BIG ROCK TOUR’ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Wednesday, April 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, April 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sunday, April 12th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, April 15th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ