We’ve all been waiting on the edge of our seats for a ripper of a festival to pop up, and Uncaged Festival will see 2022 start off with a bang. Here’s your must-see list.

Coming to Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney in January-February of 2022, Uncaged Festival has unleashed the first wave of rock-infused acts, and we’re feeling slightly overwhelmed at the mere thought of seeing SO many good acts in one short day.

Based on the aspect of bringing back the ‘good ol’ days’ of festivals, Uncaged Festival aims to show you either a bit of nostalgia that you’ve been craving from the early 2000s, or to help you live the glory days that you thought were well gone.

With top-shelf rockers Wolfmother at the helm with their headline slot, and class acts like Sydney punk legends the Hard-Ons, Geelong’s own Magic Dirt, and the blistering Tumbleweed dominating the stage, as well as a slew of emerging talent to round out the edges, Uncaged Festival will not be something you’ll want to miss. In all honesty, it’s a hell of a way for us to get out of this seemingly ceaseless lockdown life.

So, after scouring the line-up, we’re here to show you which acts you’ll have to make the time to see when scheduling your day at Uncaged Festival. Tickets are on sale now, so get your spot, and write down your timetables so you don’t miss these brilliant outfits.

Check out Uncaged Festival:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncaged Festival (@uncagedfestival)

1. Kingswood

Aussie alt-rock quartet Kingswood bring absolute energy to their live sets, and that’s why were kicking off our list with them. With frontman Fergus Lincare at the helm, you’re in for swooning vocals already. Then, when you pair that with the sheer talents of Alex Laska, Braiden Michetti, and Josh Koop, their music simply takes you away and makes you crave more and more.

Check out ‘Creepin’ by Kingswood:

2. Molly & The Krells

With influences like Jimmy Eat World, Weezer, Green Day, and Offspring, Sydney outfit Molly & The Krells brings a good dose of punk to Uncaged Festival. They’ve got a handful of singles and EPs in the mix, and they’ll get you rocking and amped for the entire line-up of the day.

Check out ‘Silver And Gold’ by Molly & The Krells:

3. Tumbleweed:

Formed in 1990, Tumbleweed are the epitome of stoner rock, with a smidgen of grunge, garage, and psychedelic thrown into the mix. It’s no wonder that they found themselves on the Uncaged Festival line-up, as all good fests need a bit of the likes of ‘Silver Lizard’ in their arsenal.

Check out ‘Sundial’ by Tumbleweed:

4. The Superjesus

Likewise, every good rock festival also needs some indie to mellow things out a bit after you’ve been caught up with your head-banging – that’s where The Superjesus does their thing. With a slew of albums in tow, this Adelaide band knows how to entertain.

Check out ‘Gravity’ by The Superjesus:

5. Magic Dirt

Let’s face it, a rock festival would be absolutely nowhere with out Magic Dirt pulling us in with their magnetic sound. If you haven’t yet heard ‘Dirty Jeans’ or ‘Plastic Loveless Letter’ in real life, then are you even living?

Check out ‘Dirty Jeans’ by Magic Dirt:

6. Bodyjar

Pop-punk rockers Bodyjar have been on the scene since 1990, filling the radio and our playlists with hit after brilliant hit, but hearing them live in person just hits different. With blistering energy on stage, we would be remiss to mention them in this list.

Check out ‘Not The Same’ by Bodyjar:

7. Wolfmother

And, of course, if we didn’t mention the headliner, we’d be in the wrong! Hard rock Sydney icons Wolfmother are the end-all when it comes to the word ‘rock’. Armed with five albums, they’re sure to knock your socks off, and leave you feeling a bit sweaty after their set – in a good way.

Check out ‘Woman’ by Wolfmother:

Uncaged Festival 2022

Wolfmother

Alt.

Banks Arcade (Melbourne and Sydney only)

Bodyjar

Caligula’s Horse

Circles

Dead City Ruins

Dregg

El Colosso

End Of Fashion

Frankies World Famous House Band Plays Sabbath

Future Static

Hard-Ons (Brisbane only)

Kingswood

Lagerstein

Magic Dirt

Molly & The Krells

Ocean Sleeper

Psycroptic

The Black Cardinals

The Dead Love

The Getaway Plan (Brisbane and Sydney only)

The Last Martyr (Sydney only)

The Meanies

The Omnific

The Superjesus

These Four Walls

Tumbleweed

Twelve Foot Ninja

with more to be announced…

Saturday, January 22nd, 2022

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, January 29th, 2022

Coburg Velodrome, Coburg, VIC

Tickets: Festicket

Saturday, February 12th, 2022

Sydney Showgrounds, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Festicket