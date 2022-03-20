Kanye’s impressive self-destruction is continuing, with a petition to remove him from Coachella getting more signatures by the second.

The Change.com petition reads:

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”

“Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed freely to do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

Ye’s debilitation seemingly stems from his recent divorce with Kim Kardashian and feud with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. His threats and bullying have been understandably met with considerable criticism.

This petition comes after he was recently barred from attending and performing at the Grammys because of “concerning online behavior,” including towards host Trevor Noah.

Previously, West has won 22 grammys and 75 nominations. The rapper is up for five awards this year. But, even if he were to win, he won’t be there to accept it.

West was also banned on Instagram for 24hrs after violating its policy on hate speech and bullying and harassment.

After Trevor Noah criticised West’s recent actions on The Daily Show, Kanye came after him on the social media site, commenting on Noah’s ethnicity.

In response, Noah said “It breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

“Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”