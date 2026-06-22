The bat-shaped throne Ozzy Osbourne sat on at his farewell concert is coming to a museum.

As per the BBC, the now-iconic throne will be put on display in Ozzy’s hometown of Birmingham, England.

The throne will become part of the ‘Ozzy Osbourne Working Class Hero’ exhibit at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, available to view from July 1st.

The exhibit, which is free to visit, opened last June in the lead-up to Ozzy’s ‘Back to the Beginning’ farewell concert in the city.

The exhibit’s run has been extended until September 27th.

Fans can view an array of items and memorabilia from throughout Ozzy’s career, including industry prizes, photographs, and platinum records.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of ‘Back to the Beginning’, it feels fitting that Ozzy’s throne, which has now become synonymous with his final performance, would be placed in the museum, where it can be seen by the fans who loved him,” Ozzy’s wife Sharon shared in a statement about the addition of the throne to the exhibit.

The farewell concert was’t the first time Ozzy sat on the throne: he previously sat on it during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

It was functional as well as stylish: Ozzy required the throne on a handful of occasions following myriad health issues in later life, including a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2020, in order to appear on stage.

‘Back to the Beginning’ took place at Villa Park in Ozzy’s hometown on July 5th.

Alongside Ozzy’s final live performance, both as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath, the farewell concert also featured memorable performances from Metallica, Jack Black, Tom Morello, Slayer, Funs N’ Roses, Pantera, Gojira, and many more.

The late, great musician passed away just a few weeks after the farewell concert on July 22nd.