Ozzy Osbourne’s all-star Black Sabbath farewell concert took place on Saturday, marking the end of an era for the pioneering heavy metal band — see fans’ reactions below.

Dubbed ‘Back To The Beginning’, the historic show was held at Villa Park in Birmingham, the band’s hometown, and served as a final send-off for Osbourne and his iconic group. The all-day event featured Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello as musical director, with Metallica and Guns N’ Roses among the heavyweights paying tribute on stage.

Fans watching the spectacle, both in the arena and online, were quick to share their reactions. One fan described the scene on X: “Ozzy has arrived on stage, seated on a throne. His voice sounds great and you can feel the love in the arena. Astonishing atmosphere.”

Another called the moment one of the biggest shocks in music history: “The fact Ozzy and Black Sabbath are getting their flowers is really the biggest shock in music history. Not because of anything beyond not a single person thought Ozzy would still be here. The man is not human. Farewell to the Forefathers of Metal.”

A third fan summed it up more bluntly: “How the fuck does Ozzy still sound so good? That man is one big walking miracle. The fact that he is even alive still is magical. Truly the end of an era.”

Ozzy has arrived on stage, seated on a throne on stage his voice sounds great and you can feel the love in the arena. Astonishing atmosphere. #blacksabbath pic.twitter.com/odTVlV9vH9 — Nina Nannar (@NinaNannarITV) July 5, 2025 Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The fact Ozzy and Black Sabbath are getting their flowers is really the biggest shock in music history. Not because of anything beyond not a single person thought Ozzy would still be here. The man is not human. Farewell to the Forefathers of Metal. #BlackSabbath pic.twitter.com/v9AtbHjfv6 — Jared (@funyjared) July 5, 2025

How the fuck does Ozzy still sound so good? That man is one big walking miracle. The fact that he is even alive still is magical. Truly the end of an era. #OzzyOsbourne #BlackSabbath #BackToTheBeginning pic.twitter.com/h26iZ4ahiL — Mathijn (@TheMattieboy) July 5, 2025

However, not everyone was entirely comfortable with the final farewell. Some fans in the crowd and watching the live stream felt uneasy seeing their idol perform while visibly battling health issues. One viewer wrote, “I feel bad for Ozzy. Yeah it’s his last ever live show but it’s kinda gross how a visibly unwell man is being wheeled out like this by Sharon.” Another commented simply, “Very sad, Ozzy in a goth wheelchair.”

I feel bad for Ozzy.

Yeah it’s his last ever live show but it’s kinda gross how a visibly unwell man is being wheeled out like this by Sharon. — maidenn (back in the box) (@MaidenEngland96) July 5, 2025

Very sad, Ozzy in a goth wheel chair. https://t.co/guqGdaC11R — CutTheCrapInvesting (@67Dodge) July 5, 2025

The show also sparked backlash over a surprise appearance by Marilyn Manson, who appeared on the big screen to share a pre-recorded message. “It is a great honour to be here via this video,” Manson said. “Congratulations, and I love you very much, Ozzy.”

Some Sabbath fans called his inclusion “disgraceful” and criticised organisers for airing the clip. One wrote on X, “Eurgh Marilyn Manson making an appearance on the Sabbath stream. F**k that guy, he’s a rapist piece of shit.” Another added, “Marilyn Manson on the Black Sabbath stream, f**k off.” A third summed it up: “Ew Marilyn Manson go away.”

Eurgh Marilyn Manson making an appearance on the sabbath stream. Fuck that guy he’s a rapist piece of shit. — Andrew Jackson (@TrueBlueWhoDat) July 5, 2025

Marilyn Manson on the black sabbath stream fuck off — M (@fanofwolvesetc) July 5, 2025

ew marilyn manson go away#BackToTheBeginning — Ben (@ThatMetalNessie) July 5, 2025

Despite the mixed reactions, the night will go down as a monumental moment in rock history.