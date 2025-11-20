Ozzy Osbourne’s eldest son Louis has discussed his late father’s funeral in a new interview.

Louis made a rare public appearance on his half-brother Jack’s podcast to discuss Ozzy’s legacy and passing. The Black Sabbath legend passed away in July at the age of 76, just weeks after his farewell concert.

On Ozzy’s funeral, which was held in his hometown of Birmingham, Louis said, “Before we turned onto the street, I just thought it was going to be like two or three people deep for like half a kilometre before where the Black Sabbath bridge was, and it would be a throng.”

As Louis noted, fans were “climbing up lampposts, hanging out of windows, standing on top of bus stops to get a look of it. It kept on going for another half a mile and then people were following us all around town,” adding that it was an “awe inspiring” experience.

“I knew people loved him, but I didn’t have a sense of how many and how much,” he said. “‘I’ve never got my head round the fact of just how much of a cultural impact he had and how culturally important he was.”

Ozzy’s other son Jack is currently appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, where he revealed the ongoing grief he continues to navigate months after losing his father.

The television personality, appearing as one of ten contestants on the 25th series of the UK survival reality show, discussed Ozzy’s passing during the programme’s second episode. Speaking candidly with actress Lisa Riley, Jack described how the family was stunned by Ozzy’s death despite being aware of his declining health.

“We knew he was sick for a while, but it was definitely a shock,” Jack explained during the conversation. “It was like… we didn’t think it’d be that quick. It was the ultimate mic drop: do a massive, big gig and then was like, ‘Alright, I’m done.'”