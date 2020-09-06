Despite previously claiming he would be keen for future Black Sabbath reunion show, Ozzy Osbourne has now said he doesn’t have “the slightest interest” in getting the iconic rock group back together.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Prince of Darkness admitted that he was no longer willing to reunite with Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.

“I was talking to Tony Iommi the other day, and he was saying, by the looks of it, we’re gonna be a fucking thing of the past in the respect that there’ll be no more indoor gigs,” Ozzy told the publication.

Responding to Iommi’s recent comments on doing one more Black Sabbath show, he responded: “Not for me. It’s done. The only thing I do regret is not doing the last farewell show in Birmingham with Bill Ward. I felt really bad about that. It would have been so nice. I don’t know what the circumstances behind it were, but it would have been nice.”

He added that he no longer had “any of the slightest interest” in hitting the stage with the group, suggesting: “Maybe Tony’s getting bored now.”

Of Sabbath’s long-running history over 5 decades, Ozzy said, “I remember thinking, ‘Well, this will be all right for a few years.’ Fucking 50 years later, it’s still going. Those guys [are] my brothers, you know? They go back to my childhood. It’s more than a friendship with me and them guys; it’s a family. I don’t know any other people as long as I’ve known them.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Crazy Train’ singer revealed he had been planning to work on new music as a follow-up to this year’s acclaimed album Ordinary Man, but his producer and co-writer Andrew Watt was suffering the effects of COVID-19 after being diagnosed in March.

“He was very sick, and he still is,” Osbourne said. “He had a good day and a bad day, you know? It fucks your lungs up. We were supposed to be [writing], but he texted me the other day and said, ‘I have to ask for some time.’ I said, ‘Whenever you’re ready, call me.’ I have a couple of ideas; not many. With Andrew, it just comes out in the moment.”

Despite saying it was unlikely that Black Sabbath would return, he was adamant that he’ll be hitting the stage solo as soon as it’s possible.

“I’m working out every day. I’m doing the best I can… I haven’t done my last gig yet. Even if it’s just to do one gig, I will do a gig. Then I’ll feel like I finished my job.”

Check out ‘Crazy Train’ by Ozzy Osbourne: