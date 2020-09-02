The Prince of Darkness is a silver fox. Ozzy Osbourne has let his hair go grey in isolation.

This may just be the most The Mirror-core article I’ll ever write and I don’t care. This entire time I was under the impression that Ozzy’s raven locks were au naturel. My world has been rattled by the knowledge that it’s been an elaborate ruse this whole time.

Ozzy made his debut as a regular George Clooney during a shopping trip in California with Sharon. Honestly, he looks absolutely smashing. If anything, leaning into the grey hair has taken years off his appearance. He looks graceful and willowy, like Holly Hunter in Top of the Lake. Just gorgeous Ozzy.

Sha Sha Sharon….where’s my Just For Men! Weird seeing a grey haired Ozzy Osbourne. #OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/1Ge3HLMyjJ — Kevin Karlson (@kevinkarlson) August 30, 2020

A new documentary about the Prince of Darkness, Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, is set to arrive this month.

The documentary, produced by Osbourne Media, will examine the rock legends wacky and inimitable career. Set to span from Ozzy’s working class childhood, stint in prison, and, of course, time as the frontman of Birmingham metal titans Black Sabbath.

Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne is set to premiere on September 7th.

If that wasn’t enough Ozzy content to keep ya satisfied, a film set to chronicle the relationship between Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is officially in the works.

Jack Osbourne, whose production company is set to develop the film, has confirmed that it is in its “very, very early” stages.

“We have a writer,” Jack says. “We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can’t say too much, but the film is an active development.”

“From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship,” Ozzy shared of the film. “It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her. We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently.”