Ozzy Osbourne entered into a “life-altering” surgery yesterday and shared a touching song before he was admitted.

Osbourne took to Twitter to share the track ‘I Love You All’ which is from his 2010 album Scream.

The rocker’s wife Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that the rocker will be undergoing an operation that will “determine the rest of his life”, but didn’t share details about what the surgery was for.

Yesterday, American entertainment website Page Six reported that Ozzy Osbourne will be having an operation to “remove and realign pins in his neck and back” as a result of an injury sustained from a fall in 2019.

Fortunately, Sharon Osbourne has since reassured fans that the surgery is complete and that Ozzy is “doing well” after his “major” surgery.

The talk show host took to Twitter to thank fans for the support they shared for Ozzy Osbourne prior to his surgery.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote in the post.

She added, “Ozzy is doing well and is on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

Sharon Osbourne first address the Prince of Darkness’s medical procedure on her U.K. show The Talk last week. “(Ozzy) has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she said, adding that she’s about to fly back to Los Angeles to be there for her husband.

Speaking of the fall, Ozzy Osbourne has previously said the original surgeon who worked on his injury “f**ked up.”

“I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road,” he told Classic Rock.

It is believed that ‘The Prince of Darkness’s back problems originally stemmed from a quad accident he had in 2003.

He had to undergo emergency surgery at the time for “a broken collarbone, eight fractured ribs that were pinching crucial blood vessels and damaged vertebrae in his neck.

