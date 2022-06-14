Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that the rocker will be undergoing an operation that will “determine the rest of his life”, but didn’t share details about what the surgery was.

Now, Page Six has revealed that Ozzy Osbourne will be having an operation to “remove and realign pins in his neck and back” as a result of an injury sustained from a fall in 2019.

A source told the publication that there will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” and that and the musician will need a nurse at home.

They added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019.

“He’s been in a lot of pain.”

Sharon Osbourne revealed the surgery news to her fellow panellist on her U.K. show The Talk last week. “(Ozzy) has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she said, adding that she’s about to fly back to Los Angeles to be there for her husband.

Sharon Osbourne reveals that Ozzy Osbourne is set to have a major operation on Monday that will "determine the rest of his life."@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/kC3BJQrnkk — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) June 8, 2022

Speaking of the fall, Ozzy Osbourne has previously said the original surgeon who worked on his injury “f**ked up.”

“I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road,” he told Classic Rock.

It is believed that ‘The Prince of Darkness’s’ back problems originally stemmed from a quad accident he had in 2003.

He had to undergo emergency surgery at the time for “a broken collarbone, eight fractured ribs that were pinching crucial blood vessels and damaged vertebrae in his neck.

