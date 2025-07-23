The music world is pouring with tributes to the late great prince of darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, including Metallica, and his bandmates of Black Sabbath.

Following Osbourne’s death on Tuesday, aged 76, his closest friends have taken to social media to share their love for their beloved doomsayer-in-chief.

Australian rock legends AC/DC have paid their respects to Ozzy Osbourne. “So sad! A great loss to all that loved him,” the band wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AC/DC (@acdc)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Metallica have paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who they credit for giving them their big break.

“It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind,” the band wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

Guitarist Tony Iommi shared photos of Osbourne across his channels, saying “I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park. It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him.”

Joining him in mourning was Black Sabbath bassist and primary lyricist Geezer Butler, who shared a post saying “Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun, 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

Drummer Bill Ward posted a photo of himself and Osbourne, sharing his love for Osbourne and writing “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.”

Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward pic.twitter.com/2HSaIZfkX2 — Bill Ward (@billwarddrums) July 22, 2025

In an outpouring of love for Osbourne, whose career spanned over five decades, artists from every genre of music and generation of talent also shared their own words of mourning on social media.

Fellow icon Elton John said in an Instagram post “He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend”, while fellow rock legend and Queen guitarist Brian May said “his last appearance at Villa Park was a glorious way to say goodbye – the love in that place for him was gigantic.”

One of the highlight moments of that final show was when the band was joined onstage by Yungblud. The young rocker, who had a mentor in Osbourne, took to Instagram to share his own words in tribute.

“I didn’t think you would leave so soon. The last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t… You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough.”