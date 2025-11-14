Pacific Avenue are stepping into a new chapter, announcing their second album Lovesick Sentimental, due out March 6th, 2026.

Alongside the reveal, the Wollongong quartet have dropped a new single, “Here We Go Again” — a hooky, heart-on-sleeve rush that leans into everything fans already love about them: big choruses, earnest storytelling, and guitar lines built for festival singalongs.

The track follows “Working Class Hero,” the first taste of the band’s next era, and digs deeper into the emotional push-and-pull that shapes the record.

“The new single ‘Here We Go Again’ is a song about holding onto love, through the good times and the hard throughout a relationship, it’s finding the small things that make you continue to fall for that person,” Harry O’Brien says. “The song reads like a first-person recount; however, moments of the lyrics are meant to shift perspectives, ‘I almost forgot what you did’ is meant aimed back towards me, in times when I was hard to love.”

With the album on the horizon, Pacific Avenue are also gearing up to take the new songs on the road, announcing a national headline tour presented by triple j. The run kicks off on release day in Perth, and hits major theatres around the country, winding up at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on March 21st.

Pre-sale begins Monday, November 17th at 9am AEDT, with general on-sale opening Wednesday, November 19th at 9am AEDT via the band’s website.

The announcement comes after a huge couple of years for Pacific Avenue. Their 2023 debut Flowers topped the ARIA Australian Album Chart, cracked the overall Top 3, hit No. 4 on the Vinyl Chart, and earned the band two ARIA nominations — Best Rock Album and Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist. They’ve also picked up praise from NME, The Guardian, Clash, Atwood Magazine and Wonderland, with playlist support across Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube Music, Manchester United, BBC One and BT Sport.

Pacific Avenue’s “Here We Go Again” is out now.

Pacific Avenue ‘Lovesick Sentimental’ Australian Tour

Pre-sale Monday, November 17th at 9am AEDT.

General on-sale Wednesday, November 19th at 9am AEDT via www. pacificavenue.com.au/#shows.

Friday, March 6th

Astor Theatre, Perth



Saturday, March 7th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide



Friday, March 13th

Forum, Melbourne



Saturday, March 14th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart



Friday, March 20th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane



Saturday, March 21st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney