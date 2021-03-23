Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

This year on April 21st marks the fifth year since Prince passed.

There’s no denying that Prince’s life and legacy is celebrated everyday. But this year the team at Paisley Park want to celebrate in a particularly special way, enabling his fans to visit Paisley Park, by opening its doors to all, free of charge, according to Variety.

An official announcement reads, “On the fifth anniversary of the passing of the incomparable Prince, Paisley Park, his home and creative sanctuary, is opening its doors for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his life. The Paisley Park Atrium, 7801 Audubon Road, will be open for free visitation on Wednesday April 21 from 9am – 9pm.”

As per Rolling Stone, Prince’s personal digs and creative studio, known as the atrium will be open to guests.

Visits to Paisley Park are available throughout the year, however visiting on the fifth anniversary of the artist’s death will without a doubt be a whole lot more emotional. Fans will also be able to leave special keepsakes upon their visit, “Guests are also welcome to leave flowers, mementos, and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the Paisley Park main entrance.”

Paisley Park executive director Alan Seiffert has also issued a statement, “Prince’s passing remains incomprehensible to all of us.”

“We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world,” Seiffert continued, “So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”

Further reported by Rolling Stone, advance reservations are required to eligible to visit the site and can be booked in on the official website. Visits will also reportedly stick to a time limit and masks are mandatory in relation to COVID-19 guidelines.

Watch ‘Raspberry Beret’ by Prince.