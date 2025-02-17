UK indie trio Palace are heading back to Australia this June, bringing their dreamy rock sound to fans across the country.

Fronted by Leo Wyndham, along with drummer Matt Hodges and guitarist Rupert Turner, the band will tour in support of their forthcoming EP, due for release on April 1st. This EP marks a new chapter for the band, as they unveil it under their own independent label, Palace Presents.

Palace kicked off the year with “Greyhound”, the first taste of the upcoming record, and are no strangers to Aussie audiences, having played sold-out headline shows in 2022 and 2023, as well as Splendour in the Grass.

Their Australian tour will begin on Wednesday, June 25th, at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. From there, they’ll head to Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Thursday, June 26th, followed by Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Saturday, June 28th. The tour will continue to Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide on Sunday, June 29th, and wrap up at Metropolis Fremantle on Tuesday, July 1st.

Tickets go on sale at 11am (local time) on Friday, February 21st. There are pre-sale opportunities, including Mastercard presale from Wednesday, February 19th at 10am to Friday, February 21st at 10am, and Live Nation presale from Thursday, February 20th at 11am (local) to Friday, February 21st at 10am (local).

Tickets and more information at wearepalace.com and livenation.com.au

The Australian leg follows Palace’s sold-out 2024 UK and European tour, as they continue to solidify their place in the indie scene.

Formed in London in 2012, childhood friends Leo Wyndham, Rupert Turner, and Matt Hodges quickly made a name for themselves with their lush, atmospheric sound. Their debut Lost in the Night EP (2014) set the stage for a string of acclaimed releases, including So Long Forever, Life After, Shoals (2022), and last year’s Ultrasound. Now, with a new EP on the horizon, Palace are gearing up for their next chapter.