“We’ve been lucky to convince some of the world’s hottest bands right now to fly in and play their headline shows with us. Really, St KIlda does a lot of the work for us. We just send them photos of sunsets, crowds and the epic venue location and they’re super keen to come out. The support from both City of Port Phillip as well as the local institutions Luna Park, Palais, St Kilda Sea Baths and Stoke House has been exceptional. We are looking forward to the three week long program cementing itself as an annual highlight in Melbourne’s superb cultural calendar.”

Supple, a St Kilda native and long-time supporter of the local scene, added, “After curating festivals and programs all over the country it’s a real homecoming working on the Palace Foreshore. As a card carrying supporter of the St Kilda Football Club, and with strong memories of my Grandmother’s house in Elwood, I’ve got a real affinity with the beachside suburb and it lives large in my memory as the place where I had some of my earliest and most formative live music and nightclub experiences.”

With support from the City of Port Phillip and local businesses such as Luna Park, Palais, St Kilda Sea Baths, and Stoke House, the event promises to be a major addition to Melbourne’s cultural calendar.

Palace Foreshore 2025

February 27th – March 16th, 2025

Palace Foreshore, St Kilda

All shows except Honey Dijon on sale now at

https://www.palaceforeshore. com/

Honey Dijon:

Presale: Mon 20 Jan (10am)

General on sale: Tue 21 Jan (12noon)