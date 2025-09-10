PANIA’s latest release includes three of her recent singles alongside two new tracks, each exploring the impact of her career on her life.

Charting “the four stages of coming to terms with everything,” Coming 2 Terms continues PANIA’s rise to the upper heights of Australian R&B by examining her lightning-fast career and its interplay with her personal life.

It’s also a reflection of a new focused purpose for the West Melbourne-raised artist, with lessons learned since her 2020 debut and no small amount of self-examination. In PANIA’s own words, “My goal from the start has always been to make people feel less alone through my music. Music has been my way of processing everything I’ve felt in life, and I want listeners all over the world to feel that connection too.”

The title track especially is a product of vulnerability that marks the closing of a chapter, one PANIA explains is her “Singin’ in the Rain moment,” saying, “No matter how badly someone has done me, at the end of the night when I lie in bed, I still remember the good times over the bad. I hope it’s the same for them. I wanted to end on a peaceful note, with gratitude for the lessons and growth.”

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by PANIA (@paniaxo)

To support the EP’s release, PANIA has also announced the ‘Coming 2 Terms Tour’, with headline shows for Sydney at Vic on the Park and Melbourne (details TBA), plus an appearance supporting Six60 on the Sydney Opera House steps.

Previously, PANIA has supported major international acts like Coldplay, Kehlani, RAYE, Givēon and Anees. PANIA has also headlined her own shows in Sydney and Melbourne, including a sold-out performance at the Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid LIVE. She’s earned back-to-back ARIA nominations for Best Soul/R&B Release – first for her breakout hit “P STANDS 4 PLAYA” and again for WE STILL YOUNG.

PANIA’s Coming 2 Terms EP is out now via Warner Music Australia. Listen to it here.

PANIA 2025 Australian Tour

Friday, October 17th

Vic on the Park, Sydney NSW

Thursday, December 11th

Sydney Opera House Steps, Sydney NSW (Supporting SIX60)