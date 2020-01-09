Former sound engineer for Pantera, Aaron Barnes, has been arrested for child pornography and the possession of meth.

The former sound engineer, who worked on Pantera and Damageplan music, and who also goes by the nickname of “Wirez”, was last month arrested for both child pornography and well as the illegal possession of meth.

According to My Texas Daily, Barnes was arrested in Plano, Texas on Dec. 18th for the possession and promotion of child pornography, as well as the possession of eight grams of meth. The 60-year-old is currently at the Collin County Jail, being held on $25,000 in bonds.

“These investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the suspect’s residence in Plano, Texas,” a statement from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said. “Evidence recovered at the scene include devices utilized to share and view child pornography as well as eight grams of methamphetamine.”

Barnes became known for working as the sound engineer for Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul’s two Texas-hailing bands, Pantera and Damageplan. He was present during some of Pantera’s biggest moments in their career, was featured in VH1’s Behind the Music show and was at the 2004 Damageplan show in Ohio when Dimebag Darrell was murdered.

