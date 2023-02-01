Paolo Nutini will play a third show in Sydney on his upcoming Australian tour.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is heading Down Under for his first shows in the country in eight years. In addition to his slot at Bluesfest Byron Bay and the inaugural Bluesfest Melbourne, Nutini will also play a run of shows at Sydney’s State Theatre.

Due to overwhelming demand, the pop crooner has added a third and final show at the State Theatre on Tuesday, April 11th (see full details below). Tickets for the newly announced show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 9th at 12pm AEDT.

Nutini’s touring in support of his latest album, Last Night in the Bittersweet, which was released in July to strong acclaim. The album, his first release of new material in eight years, topped the charts in his home country and also reached the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Last Night in the Bittersweet is Nutini’s third number one album in the U.K..

“Back after eight years with little fanfare, the Scotsman is making whatever he wants – and it’s working,” the Evening Standard wrote in their album review. “The Scottish musician returns with a sprawling album of slowburning charm,” The Irish Times wrote.

Nutini is one of the big-name artists heading to the first-ever Bluesfest Melbourne, which will see the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre transformed into a full weather proof festival precinct.

He’ll perform alongside the likes of Lucinda Williams, Kasey Chambers, and Steve Earle across the weekend of Saturday, April 8th and Sunday, April 9th. Tickets to Bluesfest Melbourne 2023 are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Before arriving in Melbourne next year, Nutini will be touring North America and the U.K, including a huge five shows in Glasgow. You can see his full list of tour dates here.

Paolo Nutini Bluesfest Sideshows

More information available via bluesfesttouring.com.au

Tuesday, April 11th 2023 (NEW SHOW)

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 12th 2023

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 13th 2023

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW