Bluesfest has become synonymous with Byron Bay over the years, but the iconic blues & roots festival is coming to Melbourne for the very first time.

Bluesfest will come to Australia’s cultural capital on Saturday, April 8th and Sunday, April 9th, with Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre set to be transformed into a full weather proof festival precinct.

With several indoor stages, enticing food and drink, family entertainment and much more, there should be plenty to ensure the inaugural Bluesfest Melbourne gets off to a winning start.

“I am so excited to be bringing Australia’s leading music festival, Bluesfest Byron Bay down south to present a first of its kind two day indoor music festival,” Bluesfest director Peter Noble says.

“We’ll be bringing some of the absolute premium international and local artists who perform at Bluesfest alongside the fantastic Melbourne artists to create an experience for music lovers that is unprecedented in this city.

“Offering patrons the chance to see more than 30 performances over a two day period in an environment that is weatherproofed, accessible and safe, right in the heart of the Melbourne and Docklands area. I see Bluesfest Melbourne becoming an absolute must see on the annual events calendar.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can see the current lineup of artists heading to Bluesfest Melbourne below, including iconic names such as Lucinda Williams, Kasey Chambers, Buddy Guy, and Steve Earle.

Tickets to Bluesfest Melbourne 2023 go on sale on Monday, November 14th at 9am local time via Ticketmaster.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Blues Roots & Soul Observer.

Bluesfest Melbourne 2023 Lineup