Scottish superstar Paolo Nutini has announced a special Sydney show for early next year.

The singer-songwriter is coming to Australia for his first shows in the country in eight years. In addition to his slot at the inaugural Bluesfest Melbourne, Nutini will play at Sydney’s State Theatre on Wednesday, April 12th.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 1st at 12pm local time.. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 29th at 12pm local time.

Nutini’s touring in support of his latest album, Last Night in the Bittersweet, which was released in July to strong acclaim.

The album, his first release of new material in eight years, topped the charts in his home country and also reached the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Last Night in the Bittersweet is Nutini’s third number one album in the U.K..

“Back after eight years with little fanfare, the Scotsman is making whatever he wants – and it’s working,” the Evening Standard wrote in their album review. “The Scottish musician returns with a sprawling album of slowburning charm,” The Irish Times wrote.

Nutini is one of the big-name artists heading to the first-ever Bluesfest Melbourne, which will see the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre transformed into a full weather proof festival precinct.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He’ll perform alongside the likes of Lucinda Williams, Kasey Chambers, and Steve Earle across the weekend of Saturday, April 8th and Sunday, April 9th. Tickets to Bluesfest Melbourne 2023 are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Before arriving in Melbourne next year, Nutini will be touring North America and the U.K, including a huge five shows in Glasgow. You can see his full list of tour dates here.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Paolo Nutini Bluesfest Sideshow

Further information available via bluesfesttouring.com.au

Wednesday, April 12th 2023

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW