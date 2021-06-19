Papa Roach also released a limited edition skateboard deck with the Infest studio album art, as another nod to their cherished albums.



The boys from California recently celebrated their milestone third overall and second major label studio album by posting tracks and lyrics to Twitter. Rightly so, as the album hit number 2 on the Billboard Top 200 for 2002.

Wish I would never have said it, but if only you meant it

And I will tell you the truth cause that's all I know, so pathetichttps://t.co/6Jm8egpBN4 — Papa Roach (@paparoach) June 18, 2021

“lovehatetragedy released 19 years ago, today! What should we do for the 20th next year?”

Since it’s been two years since Who Do You Trust? was released, that has to be a rhetorical question.

Tracks from the album ‘Come Again’ and ‘Elevate’ signalled new directions for the band sound wise, and it is no surprise that they continue to break new ground with ‘Core (That’s Who We Are)‘ a recent collaboration with German DJs Vize.

In Vize’s home country, the single is certainly getting traction with already over 1 million streams so far.

Shout out to Germany 🇩🇪 for being the number 1 country streaming the hell out of this! https://t.co/S0B1ziqqfd pic.twitter.com/ZXQctKHl80 — Papa Roach (@paparoach) June 17, 2021

Their new collaboration has their signature attitude, but it’s more dancey, and the cross into EDM is catchy, even if the lyrics are a bit of an earworm.

Speaking of celebrating milestones, the band also marked the seminal release of Infest with some sweet merch, including only 100 limited release skateboard decks. At the time of writing, 8 remain.

“Only 1oo Available! The exclusive 20/20 capsule collection.

It’s almost as enticing as the track by track breakdown released by Jacoby Shaddix only a year ago when he celebrated the 20th anniversary of Infest.

“A lot of people back in the day thought Last Resort was about me because I wrote it in the first person, but it was actually at the time about one of my best friends,” he said, describing the attempted suicide of a friend.

There’s a lot to reflect on the 20+ years of the band, but as the new album releases draws closer, we know it isn’t the ending.

You can read more about this topic over at the Metal Observer and the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Core (That’s Who We Are) with Papa Roach and DJ Vize: