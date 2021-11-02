Iconic rock band Papa Roach have officially dropped their brand new rock single, ‘Dying To Believe‘ from their upcoming 11th album.

The song, produced by WZRD BLD aka Drew Fulk (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Bullet For My Valentine) was written by frontman Jacoby Shaddix, who described the track as a call for human unity and harmony, despite any differences people have.

“In the process of making this record, we always try to make music that means something to us, that moves us,” Shaddix explained.

“When I look out into the world right now a lot of people are divided. The beautiful thing about music is it’s a unifier. I wanted to make a song that has some hope in it.”

Back in April, Jacoby said that the band’s new album would ​“blow rock fans’ minds”.

“We dug really deep on this record and we got really adventurous,” he revealed. ​“I think being able to live together and be in each other’s presence 24/7 really caused some emotional breakthroughs within the band, some creative breakthroughs within the band and just ultimately some rowdy fucking experimentation, creatively and musically.”

The vocalist continued: ​“We’re sitting on something special, man. This album is going to blow rock fans’ minds. We are doing our best to project rock into the future but still maintain the guts and the purity of the genre and who we are as Papa Roach. So fans can expect to be taken on a wild ride on this one.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“And it’s all things Papa Roach, dude. It’s not like some self-indulgent, like, we got experimental and now we’re making Radiohead OK Computer – which is a great record, by the way. For us, we really wanted to hone in on what we felt were the strongest elements of our band and then evolving those.”

‘Dying To Believe’ follows other released singles by Papa Roach in recent times, including ‘Kill The Noise’ and the genre-bending banger of a single Swerve featuring Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 and Sueco.

The new tune follows the rockers celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Infest with a mammoth live stream event, Infest In-Studio, that saw the band perform the record in full last year.

“We couldn’t take not performing any longer,” Jacoby Shaddix said at the time. “Having performed the Infest album in full as a surprise one time before, we decided to open this infestation to every living room in the world to celebrate the 20th anniversary with us!”

Check out ‘Dying To Believe’ below: