Adelaide rock band Paradise Club have released a new music video for their track ‘The Seed’ which features on their debut album Paradise Club.

The band’s self titled debut album dropped earlier this year in July. Of ‘The Seed’, frontman Gere Fuss said, “We knew this would be the first song on the record and wanted something memorable. The song talks about a rough patch I was in.”

The video was filmed in and around Antakirinja country (Coober Pedy, SA) and was created by the band themselves.

“Initially, the idea was creating a music video, putting it onto a tape, running it through a small tube TV, (one anyone who was born pre-2000 would have used to play games on), and then filming it in a vast location.”

The music video alternated between shots of a 3D animated figure walking around the town, and the band playing live.

“Like our last video ‘Zaz’, we build on using 3D imagery of a ‘being’ this time hitting closer to home by seeking services of local artist Skye. Also, who wanted to make it more ‘human’ by having this character smoking a joint – as we may enjoy doing ourselves from time to time,” he said.

Despite their drummer being under lockdown in Melbourne due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was still an opportunity for the band to feature in the video together.

“The live video was shot on tape. What a beautiful country we live in and – how thankful we are to be able to pay respects to elders past and present.”

Check out the full ‘The Seed’ Music Video from Paradise Club: