Paramore announces her first tour in four years along with tour dates and says that presale ticket registration is now available.
Paramore recently announced a string of shows across the U.S. with the last show ending in Mexico City. The tour will run throughout the months of October and November in 2022. Paramore announced that verified fan presale registration starts today and that verified fan presale starts Wednesday, July 20th at 10 a.m. local. General on-sale tickets will start Friday, July 22nd at 10 a.m.
This will be Paramore’s first tour in four years since they went on an international tour in 2018.
“Shows. Fall 2022.
Verified Fan Presale Registration starts TODAY through Sunday at: verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/paramore2022
Verified Fan Presale starts Wednesday, July 20th at 10AM local.
General on-sale starts Friday, July 22nd at 10AM local.
See you there.”
— paramore (@paramore) July 15, 2022
Paramore’s tour will start in Bakersfield, CA before moving across the United States and ending in Mexico. It begins on October 2nd and ends on November 19th. All of the tour dates are listed below for Paramore’s upcoming shows.
Paramore
Fall 2022
Oct 2
Bakersfield, CA
Mechanics Bank Theater
Oct 4
Magna, UT
The Great Salt Air
Oct 6
Omaha, NE
Orpheum Theater
Oct 8
Oklahoma City, OK
Criterion Theater
Oct 9
Austin, TX
ACL Music Festival
Oct 11
Chesterfield, MO
The Factory
Oct 14 *
Bonner Springs, KS
Azura Amphitheater
Oct 16
Austin, TX
ACL Music Festival
Oct 22
Las Vegas, NV
When We Were Young Festival
Oct 23
Las Vegas, NV
When We Were Young Festival
Oct 29th
Las Vegas, NV
When We Were Young Festival
Nov 7
Toronto, ON
History
Nov 9
Chicago, IL
The Chicago Theatre
Nov 11
Cincinnati, OH –
The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov 15
Atlanta, GA
Tabernacle
Nov 16
St. Augustine, FL
St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Nov 19
Mexico City, MX
Corona Capital Festival
* w/ Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast & TBA