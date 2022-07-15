Paramore announces her first tour in four years along with tour dates and says that presale ticket registration is now available.

Paramore recently announced a string of shows across the U.S. with the last show ending in Mexico City. The tour will run throughout the months of October and November in 2022. Paramore announced that verified fan presale registration starts today and that verified fan presale starts Wednesday, July 20th at 10 a.m. local. General on-sale tickets will start Friday, July 22nd at 10 a.m.

This will be Paramore’s first tour in four years since they went on an international tour in 2018.

“Shows. Fall 2022.

Verified Fan Presale Registration starts TODAY through Sunday at: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/paramore2022

Verified Fan Presale starts Wednesday, July 20th at 10AM local.

General on-sale starts Friday, July 22nd at 10AM local.

See you there.”

Paramore’s tour will start in Bakersfield, CA before moving across the United States and ending in Mexico. It begins on October 2nd and ends on November 19th. All of the tour dates are listed below for Paramore’s upcoming shows.

Paramore

Fall 2022

Oct 2

Bakersfield, CA

Mechanics Bank Theater

Oct 4

Magna, UT

The Great Salt Air

Oct 6

Omaha, NE

Orpheum Theater

Oct 8

Oklahoma City, OK

Criterion Theater

Oct 9

Austin, TX

ACL Music Festival

Oct 11

Chesterfield, MO

The Factory

Oct 14 *

Bonner Springs, KS

Azura Amphitheater

Oct 16

Austin, TX

ACL Music Festival

Oct 22

Las Vegas, NV

When We Were Young Festival

Oct 23

Las Vegas, NV

When We Were Young Festival

Oct 29th

Las Vegas, NV

When We Were Young Festival

Nov 7

Toronto, ON

History

Nov 9

Chicago, IL

The Chicago Theatre

Nov 11

Cincinnati, OH –

The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov 15

Atlanta, GA

Tabernacle

Nov 16

St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov 19

Mexico City, MX

Corona Capital Festival

* w/ Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast & TBA