It’s finally official: after teasing fans about the prospect last week, Paramore have confirmed an Australian tour.

“G’day,” the beloved post-punk band posted on social media, alongside the date 6.27. A link was included which led to a special website, Paramore Down Under, which asked “why we gotta be in a rush?” On the website, fans are able to sign up with their email address to receive updates about the potential Aussie tour.

And one week later, Paramore have announced three Australian dates and a further show in New Zealand. They’ll perform in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in November, supported by special guest Remi Wolf (see full dates below).

It will be the band’s first time in Australia since 2018. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 6th at staggered times (Auckland at 10am AEST/Brisbane at 11am AEST/Sydney at 12pm AEST/Melbourne at 1pm AEST).

The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Monday, July 3rd, again at staggered times (Auckland at 10am AEST/Brisbane at 11am AEST/Sydney at 12pm AEST/Melbourne at 1pm AEST).

It’s been a busy year of touring so far for Paramore, taking in dates in South America and North America, while they joined Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Hayley Williams also memorably linked up with Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo earlier this month, performing a surprise rendition of “My Hero”.

Paramore are touring in support of their latest album, This Is Why, which they opened up a pair of pop-up stores in Sydney and Melbourne for in February.

This Is Why, their first album since 2017’s After Laughter, reached the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart. The band’s sixth studio album was also a top five hit in the US and UK.

Paramore 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guest Remi Wolf

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

Saturday, November 18th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Wednesday, November 22nd

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, November 25th

The Domain, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: AXS

Monday, November 27th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek