Taylor Swift defended a fan from a security guard during her concert in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The singer interrupted her performance of “Bad Blood” to yell at the guard, who was reportedly being too aggressive with the fan.

“She’s fine!” the pop superstar shouted. “She wasn’t doing anything!”

The fan, Caitlin Gabell, later said that she was being harassed by the security guard because she was dancing and singing too much. She said that Swift noticed and intervened, and the guard was eventually escorted out of the arena.

“Taylor is the best,” Gabell later said. “She’s always looking out for her fans.”

Swift’s actions have been praised by fans and critics alike. Many people have called her a role model for standing up for what she believes in, even when it’s difficult.

This is not the first time that Swift has defended her fans. Back in 2015, she confronted a man who was harassing a young fan at one of her concerts. She also spoke out against online bullying and harassment two years later.

It’s not the first notable moment on Swift’s current tour. During her recent show in Nashville, the musician revealed that her acclaimed third album, Speak Now, will be her next album to get the re-release treatment.

“I think rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would just show you,” she told the crowd, before asking them to direct their attention towards a big screen which read: “Speak Now. Taylor’s Version. Available July 7.”

The original Speak Now was released in 2010, and the collection of country-pop songs was well-received in Australia, reaching the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart. It also earned Swift a nomination for Best Country Album at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

