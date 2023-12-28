It would seem we’re all currently in the business of misery.



Everyone’s favourite 2000’s pop- punk band Paramore might be about to break up.



The band, whose music represents everyone’s Twilight phase, recently wiped their Twitter and Instagram pages of all posts, and deleted their profiles across all social media platforms. The band’s website can also not currently accessible. Strangely, however, the band’s Facebook page still has its posts, yet the profile picture has vanished.

The devastation and confusion is palpable.

paramore’s label contract is over

they just wiped all socials

and their website is down

WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/QVVCr0D38F — kc ꩜ (@whisperedsighs_) December 26, 2023

The blackout comes off the back of the band’s recently finished their world tour in support of their sixth studio album, This Is Why. After doing so, the band completed all their contractual obligations with their former label Atlantic Records.



Upon announcing their independence from the label earlier this month, Paramore wrote in a statement which devastated fans that they felt a “level of uncertainty” towards the prospect of the band continuing. However, on a more hopeful note, front woman Hayley Williams added to the statement that “the only thing that matters is we still get to be each other’s community”.



Despite this uncertainty, it has recently become common practice for artists to wipe their social media account’s clean before starting a new era. Accordingly, many fans are convinced that the blackout is representative of the band potentially teasing new music. As further evidence that a breakup is unlikely, Paramore are also due to support Taylor Swift on the road when her Eras Tour hits Europe in 2024.

guys don’t worry paramore wiped all their digital platforms because they’re at a new label or went independent and they want to start with a “clean slate” and they’re gonna use hayley’s birthday tomorrow as the launch for the new era pic.twitter.com/sorNcVdHD3 — issa phae | HAYLEY DAY (@mizphantasm) December 26, 2023

If this is true, then it might not be the end of Paramore and we may not be stuck in misery business for that long after all.