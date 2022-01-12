Paris Jackson has opened up about the likelihood of a collaboration with aunt Janet Jackson, saying she’s “not opposed” to the idea.

In what would surely make for a truly iconic pairing, the daughter of legendary singer Michael Jackson, who released her debut solo album ‘Wilted’ back in 2020, spoke to Access Daily about the possibility of joining forces with the ‘Rhythm Nature’ singer after being asked by hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover.

“I love collaborating with all kinds of artists,” Paris began. “The genre doesn’t really turn me off, doesn’t matter what genre it is. I can’t say that I see myself doing trap music anytime in the near future, but I’m open to everything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paris heaped praise upon her youngest brother, Prince, saying, “I think my brother is probably the nicest person I’ve ever met.

“Absolutely adore him, I adore all my brothers. My best friends.”

Meanwhile, in other Jackson family news, an A&E documentary on Janet Jackson is set to be released on January 28 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut album from 1982.

The documentary, called JANET, will feature unseen home videos, archival footage, and interviews with stars and close friends Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey, as well as interviews with Janet herself.

“This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes,” Janet has previously said of the film.

“This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

Check out Paris Jackson's interview below: