UK artist Paris Paloma will embark on a debut tour of Australia next year.

The indie-folk songwriter will bring the ‘Good Boy’ tour down under next January, with shows locked in for Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle.

The tour follows the 2024 release of Paloma’s debut album, Cacophony, which features breakout hit “Labour” that cracked music charts globally.

An artist presale will commence on Tuesday, September 23rd at 12pm, running until Thursday, September 25th at 12pm. General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, September 25th at 1pm.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

PARIS PALOMA

AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, January 9th

Venue To Be Announced, Sydney

Saturday, January 10th

Venue To Be Announced, Sydney

Sunday, January 11th

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tuesday, January 13th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday, January 15th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, January 17th

Freo.Social, Fremantle