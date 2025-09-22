UK artist Paris Paloma will embark on a debut tour of Australia next year.
The indie-folk songwriter will bring the ‘Good Boy’ tour down under next January, with shows locked in for Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle.
The tour follows the 2024 release of Paloma’s debut album, Cacophony, which features breakout hit “Labour” that cracked music charts globally.
An artist presale will commence on Tuesday, September 23rd at 12pm, running until Thursday, September 25th at 12pm. General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, September 25th at 1pm.
PARIS PALOMA
AUSTRALIA 2026
Friday, January 9th
Venue To Be Announced, Sydney
Saturday, January 10th
Venue To Be Announced, Sydney
Sunday, January 11th
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Tuesday, January 13th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne
Thursday, January 15th
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide
Saturday, January 17th
Freo.Social, Fremantle