Sound Talent Group co-founder and respected music agent Dave Shapiro, whose roster included Parkway Drive, has died in a plane crash in San Diego, California on Thursday morning, according to the National Independent Talent Organisation (NITO).

Shapiro, 42, was a founding member of NITO and a highly regarded agent in the heavy rock music scene. The private jet he was travelling in crashed into a community of U.S. Navy-owned housing in San Diego early Thursday morning.

As per Variety, two people were killed in the incident, which also destroyed at least one home and numerous parked cars.

NITO released a statement following the tragic news: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dave Shapiro and his two colleagues. Dave was a visionary in the music industry and a founding partner of Sound Talent Group. His passion, dedication, and unwavering support for artists shaped the careers of countless musicians and helped elevate the live music experience for fans around the world.”

The statement continued, “As a founding member of NITO, Dave was instrumental in the initial formation and funding of the organisation and assisted countless of our peers successfully navigate the pandemic shutdown of live music. Our sincerest condolences go out to Dave’s family, friends, and everyone at STG. This is a monumental loss to our community.”

Shapiro helped establish Sound Talent Group in 2018 alongside Tim Borror and Matt Andersen following their tenure at the Agency Group and United Talent Agency. His impressive roster included Sum 41, Eve 6, Pierce the Veil, I Prevail, Set It Off, Silverstein, Story of the Year, as well as Aussie outfits like Parkway Drive, Northlane, The Amity Affliction, In Hearts Wake, Make Them Suffer and Yours Truly.

Beyond his work as an agent, Shapiro also managed the label Velocity Records, which has featured artists such as Thursday and Craig Owens.

Shapiro frequently shared his passion for flying on social media, with his bio describing him as an airplane/helicopter pilot and founder of Velocity Aviation, which offers pilot instruction.

While the exact number of people aboard the plane during the crash remains unconfirmed, it’s speculated that Daniel Williams, a former drummer for the metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, may have also perished in the accident.

The band posted a series of photos of Williams on their official social media channels with the caption: “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever.”