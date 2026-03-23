Parkway Drive have issued a new statement after confirming that the person who has pleaded guilty to an underage sex offence and was previously associated with the band is the brother of their drummer.

As Sydney Morning Herald reports, Jed “Chode” Gordon, brother of Ben Gordon, last week pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a person between 14 and 16 years old. Gordon is reported to have texted the girl in 2002 when he was 21 years old and she was 15. The sexual contact continued through 2003. In 2021, the woman reportedly attempted to contact Gordon before contacting police in 2023.

In a statement released on Saturday, Parkway Drive condemned Gordon, who they claimed hasn’t been associated with the band since 2017. However, in a new statement to SMH, the metalcore group shared more details about their relationship with Gordon and the matter.

“We didn’t know about the seriousness of this until last week,” Parkway Drive said via a spokeswoman.

“Jed always had his issues, just thinking about how he treated people in general and specifically women, but the extent of this 2002 incident is genuinely shocking.

“We weren’t a band then, but we bear moral responsibility for contracting him from 2003, on and off, over the years. There were warning signs that we should have taken more seriously.”

Though Parkway Drive confirmed that Gordon has recently filled orders as part of their online merchandise team, they said his contract was terminated when they became aware of the incident.

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“He’s no longer involved with Parkway Drive in any capacity,” the statement continues.

“He’s closely associated with us and the entire Australian heavy music scene. He’s also Ben’s brother, so there is a family connection.”

The statement continues: “What we want to say to any victims, both those who are coming forward and those who haven’t, is that we see you and we hear you. We take your pain and trauma seriously.

“We’d love to say that we get it. We can’t. But as men in a place of privilege, we need to do better. This Byron Bay hardcore scene of the time was meant to stand for equality, friendship and social justice. It didn’t always live up to those values.”

Gordon has been released on bail and will face sentencing on May 19th.