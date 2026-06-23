Parkway Drive are returning to stages across Australia this August with a special anniversary tour, celebrating 2005’s Killing With a Smile, and 2007’s Horizons.

The tour will kick off at Perth’s Metro City on August 1st and 2nd, before heading to Adelaide’s Hindley St Music Hall on August 4th and 5th, Forum Melbourne on August 9th and 10th, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on August 12th and 13th, and will conclude at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on August 15th and 16th.

The first night in each city, the band will play Killing With a Smile, before Horizons at the second show, alongside a selection of their biggest hits each night.

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm (local) on Thursday, June 25th. See here for details.

“This idea kicked off when we started working on the KWAS [Killing With a Smile] medley for our last tour. Revisiting Killing With a Smile with a fresh perspective lit a spark that remained after we finished up, so we figured rather than let the spark die, let’s take it and create something special,” frontman Winston McCall said.

“For all the people who have waited to hear these songs live again, for all the people that never got the chance to see these two albums on stage, for ourselves reconnecting with the core energy at the heart of this band, this tour is for all of us. Some of these songs haven’t been played live in over a decade, some have never been played at all. You wanted it, now you got it, so let’s make this moment worth the wait.”

The tour announcement comes amid a turbulent period for the band following the conviction of Jed Gordon – the brother of drummer Ben Gordon and a former merchandise manager for the band – on an underage sex offence charge.

Gordon pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a person between 14 and 16 years-old when he was 21. In court documents obtained by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, he was convicted and sentenced to a three-year Community Correction Order, starting May 28th, 2026 through to May 27th, 2029.

After releasing two written statements, Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall took to Instagram in late March to address the matter in a video. Earlier this month, the band again released a statement, after the woman, Rachel Kila, revealed her identity in an interview with the ABC.

“We condemn this without hesitation,” McCall said.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

PARKWAY DRIVE ‘KILLING HORIZONS’ ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2026

Saturday, August 1st

Metro City, Perth WA

Sunday, August 2nd

Metro City, Perth WA

Tuesday, August 4th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, August 5th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Sunday, August 9th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Monday, August 10th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, August 12th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, August 13th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, August 15th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, August 16th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ