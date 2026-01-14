Parkway Drive and two other iconic acts have been added to Bluesfest 2026.

The metalcore titans, neo-soul icon Erykah Badu, and reggae legends The Wailers will all now play at the festival this year.

“This is a very special announcement for us,” says Festival Director Peter Noble OAM. “Today we make history, welcoming Byron Bay’s most successful band ever to play at Byron Bay Bluesfest.”

It will be Parkway Drive’s first-ever Byron Bay festival performance at the beloved local festival, while Badu will return to Australia for the first time in 14 years.

The Wailers, meanwhile, will host a unique three-night residency at Bluesfest 2026 featuring the completely different live sets across the weekend. Each performance will spotlight a different chapter of the group’s legacy.

The three new additions join the initial 35 acts announced last year, led by the reuniting Split Enz.

Joining them at Bluesfest 2026 will be the equally legendary Earth, Wind & Fire, bringing timeless hits such as “September” and “Boogie Wonderland” to the festival. It will be their first time back at Byron since 2012.

For the first time in 14 years, The Pogues will return to celebrate 40 years of their iconic album Rum, Sodomy & the Lash, toasting the life and legacy of the beloved Shane MacGowan.

Sublime, The Black Crowes, Buddy Guy, and Marcus King Band are also part of the lineup. From closer to home, The Dreggs, Xavier Rudd, The Living End, South Summit, Pierce Brothers, and more will entertain the Bluesfest crowd.

Check out the full lineup below.

The iconic Australian festival will return to Byron Events Farm between Thursday, April 2nd-Sunday, April 5th of next year.

Bluesfest 2026

Thursday, April 2nd-Sunday, April 5th

Byron Events Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

Ticket information available via bluesfest.com.au

Lineup

Parkway Drive | Erykah Bady | The Wailers

Split Enz | Earth, Wind & Fire | Sublime

The Black Crowes | Buddy Guy

Counting Crows | The Pogues | Marcus King Band

Jerry Harris & Adrian Belew “Remain in Light”

Xavier Rudd | The Living End | Mental as Anything

Mark Seymour | Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Skegss | The Dreggs | South Summit

Robert Randolph | Taj Farrant

The Southern River Band | 19-Twenty

Chain | Backsliders | Pierce Brothers

Áine Tyrrell | Ray Readle | Steve Poltz

Daniel Champagne | Mik West | Roshani

Angelique Francis | Jovin Webb | Z-Star

Ben Catley | Laid Back Country Picker