Parkway Drive’s very own festival looks to be coming to Australia soon.

Launched in Germany last year, the first-ever Park Waves saw the Byron Bay outfit headlined alongside other big names like Fit for a King and fellow Australian band, Thy Art is Murder.

This week, the official Park Waves festival Instagram page shared a post encouraging registration sign-ups for an assumed Australian event. Check it out below.

The news comes only weeks after Parkway Drive made their triumphant debut at the iconic Sydney Opera House in what Rolling Stone AU/NZ called a “career defining performance”.

“Thinking back on the experience now the strings, horns and percussion have died down, it’s clear that not many other bands would be able to pull this type of event off in a way that remained unique and aligned with the band’s core values,” the review reads.

“Parkway Drive are becoming the AC/DC of their generation, in the most complimentary way possible – should that be an aim of theirs, it would not be surprising if they achieve it earlier than they may think.

“With a show like this one, they have proven their legacy potential in a definitive way. Sure, Parkway Drive have long been regarded as one of Australia’s best heavy bands, but this show at the Concert Hall served a potent reminder that they are one of Australia’s best live bands, period.”

Prior to the Sydney Opera House show, Parkway Drive also released “Sacred”, their first new music since 2022’s critically acclaimed “Darker Still”.

While the band’s 2026 touring plans aren’t immediately clear outside of the presume Park Waves Australia event, they have been announced to headline Australia’s first heavy metal cruise, so watch this space.