The lineup for the inaugural two-day alternative music festival, Knight and Day, has finally been unveiled.

Leading the charge is Byron Bay heavy-hitters Parkway Drive, who are sure to put on a show of monolithic proportions. They’ll be joined by Sydney metalcore royalty Polaris, beloved slackers The Chats, the beguilling Alex Lahey, Trophy Eyes and stacks more.

Both Hellions and The Getaway Plan are set to honour their opuses; with Hellions playing their 2016 ARIA-nominated record, Opera Oblivia in full, and The Getaway Plan tapping into the most nostalgic part of our psyche by playing Other Voices, Other Rooms in its entirety.

Knight and Day Festival will descend on Kryal Castle in Ballarat. Oh, and did we mention? The whole shebang is medieval themed. Yes, if you’ve run out of live music stamina you can recuperate at one of the many dungeons, torture museums, knights towers on labyrinths.

It’s all going down on Thursday, December 30th and Friday, December 31st. Early bird pre-sale tickets are available on Tuesday, September 21st at 10am AEST. With general public tickets on sale Thursday, September 23rd at 10am.

It’s all happening on Thursday, 30th December and Friday, 31st December. Early bird pre-sale tickets are available on Tuesday, 21st September at 10am AEST.

Knight And Day Festival

Thursday, 30th December and Friday, 31st December

Kryal Castle, Ballarat

Sign up for early bird pre-sale tickets here.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Parkway Drive

Polaris

Alex Lahey

Bakers Eddy

Clowns

Diamond Construct

Hellions (Performing Opera Oblivia in full)

Justice For The Damned

Make Them Suffer

Paperweight

Saviour

Terra

The Beautiful Monument

The Chats

The Getaway Plan (Performing Other Voices, Other Rooms in full)

The Gloom In The Corner

To The Grave

Trophy Eyes

Void Of Vision

Windwaker