The lineup for the inaugural two-day alternative music festival, Knight and Day, has finally been unveiled.
Leading the charge is Byron Bay heavy-hitters Parkway Drive, who are sure to put on a show of monolithic proportions. They’ll be joined by Sydney metalcore royalty Polaris, beloved slackers The Chats, the beguilling Alex Lahey, Trophy Eyes and stacks more.
Both Hellions and The Getaway Plan are set to honour their opuses; with Hellions playing their 2016 ARIA-nominated record, Opera Oblivia in full, and The Getaway Plan tapping into the most nostalgic part of our psyche by playing Other Voices, Other Rooms in its entirety.
Knight and Day Festival will descend on Kryal Castle in Ballarat. Oh, and did we mention? The whole shebang is medieval themed. Yes, if you’ve run out of live music stamina you can recuperate at one of the many dungeons, torture museums, knights towers on labyrinths.
It’s all going down on Thursday, December 30th and Friday, December 31st. Early bird pre-sale tickets are available on Tuesday, September 21st at 10am AEST. With general public tickets on sale Thursday, September 23rd at 10am.
Knight And Day Festival
Thursday, 30th December and Friday, 31st December
Kryal Castle, Ballarat
Sign up for early bird pre-sale tickets here.
Parkway Drive
Polaris
Alex Lahey
Bakers Eddy
Clowns
Diamond Construct
Hellions (Performing Opera Oblivia in full)
Justice For The Damned
Make Them Suffer
Paperweight
Saviour
Terra
The Beautiful Monument
The Chats
The Getaway Plan (Performing Other Voices, Other Rooms in full)
The Gloom In The Corner
To The Grave
Trophy Eyes
Void Of Vision
Windwaker