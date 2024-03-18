Parkway Drive have announced their biggest tour yet to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The Byron Bay metal giants will play stadiums and arenas across Australia this September, promising their most massive shows to date.

The tour kicks off in Brisbane, then moves to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Next, they’ll storm the John Cain Arena in Melbourne, followed by the AEC Arena in Adelaide, before wrapping up at HBF Stadium in Perth.

Early bird pre-sale tickets will be available from Tuesday, March 26th at 9am local time via daltours.cc/PWD20Yrs. General tickets will go on sale from Thursday, March 28th at 9am local time via destroyalllines.com.

“Australia, it’s been a while. To be honest, it feels like forever. We didn’t plan it to be this way, but then again we didn’t plan on making it this far in the first place,” says Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall.

“So here it is, we’re finally back, with the biggest headlining tour we have done, anywhere, ever, full stop. A celebration of a 20 year journey, of the roads we have walked through, the generations, to the path we still define, our own. 20 years, through blood sweat and tears. Still Australian, still unbreakable. Australia, turn the fuck up and make us proud, this is one for the history books”

Born on the sunny shores of Byron Bay, Parkway Drive have released seven full-length albums, scoring three consecutive #1 hits on the ARIA Albums Chart with Ire in 2015, Reverence in 2018, and their latest, Darker Still, in 2022.

The band’s journey is laden with achievements – six Gold-certified albums in Australia, a slew of ARIA wins, and worldwide chart domination, cementing their status as festival headliners. And let’s not forget their cinematic ventures with three documentaries, a live album, millions of streams, and a plethora of electrifying live performances.

Parkway Drive 20th Anniversary Tour

With special guests

I Prevail (USA)

The Ghost Inside (USA) + Void of Vision

Early bird pre-sale tickets on sale: Tuesday, March 26th @ 9am local time

Ticket Access Register from daltours.cc/PWD20Yrs



General tickets on sale: Thursday, March 28th @ 9am local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

Friday, September 20th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 21st

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, September 22nd

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, September 27th

AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, September 29th

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA