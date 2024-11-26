Party in the Paddock has just announced a massive second wave of artists for its 2025 festival, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most stacked line-ups of the Aussie summer.
Joining previously revealed headliners Empire of the Sun and AURORA, British indie rock legends The Kooks will headline the event, marking another coup for Tasmania’s premier music festival.
Among the new additions are the wildly eccentric Oliver Tree (USA), Australian psych-rock heroes Pond, and UK dance-floor queen Kah-Lo. Festival-goers can also look forward to sets from Aussie favourite Nina Las Vegas, as well as DJs Kito and Foura, whose beats are sure to keep the energy high.
Adding some unique flavour to the line-up are acts like Jimi The Kween, the dazzling tribute act The Dolly Parton Experience, and local talents Rabbit the Band, Rā Bellatrix, and Hunks. With a mix of international stars, Aussie favourites, and fresh talent, PITP 2025 is offering a festival experience that promises something for everyone.
The full line-up is bursting at the seams with talent, featuring over 100 acts including Amyl & The Sniffers, The Rubens, Slowly Slowly, King Stingray, and Thelma Plum. Even more excitement awaits with the upcoming reveal of the Triple J Unearthed winner, set to take the stage alongside these big names.
Held at Quercus Park, just outside Launceston, Tasmania, PITP 2025 will run from February 6th to 9th. Known for its unmatched atmosphere and unique blend of big-name and up-and-coming acts, the festival is a must for music lovers across the country.
Tickets are already flying out the door, so secure your spot soon to be part of this unforgettable event.
For more info and tickets: Party in the Paddock Official Website
Party in the Paddock 2025
6th – 9th 2025 February
Quercus Park, 15 minutes from Launceston, Tasmania
FULL LINEUP:
Empire of the Sun
Aurora (NOR)
The Kooks (UK)
Amyl & The Sniffers
Oliver Tree (USA)
Angie McMahon
Role Model (USA)
Still Woozy (USA)
The Rubens
Thelma Plum
King Stingray
Slowly Slowly
The Dreggs
Allday
Pond
Sam Alfred
Willaris K
Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
Medium Build (UK)
KiNG MALA (USA)
DICE
Mildlife
Babe Rainbow
Boo Seeka
Sycco
Kobie Dee
Kah-Lo (UK)
Nina Las Vegas
Kito
Mo’Ju
Ruby Fields DJ Set
Sumner DJs
Floodlights
Full Flower Moon Band
The Southern River Band
A. Swayze & The Ghosts
Ra Ra Viper
Jerome Farah
Party Dozen
Play Lunch
The Beefs
Mincy
Chloe Dadd
Latifa Tee
IN2STELLAR
LO’99
Blusher
Foura
The Vovos
Velvet Trip
Radio Free Alice
Seaside
Queenie
Lucille Croft
Cool Out Sun
Devaura
Large Mirage
Surely Shirley
Jet City Sports Club
Dizzy Days
Holiday Mystics
Exiles
Ant Enoch
Laska Dry
Grace Chia
Jimi The Kween
Sasquin
Gÿps & Spice
Legal Noise
Bocce
Wöölworths\Flushot
Tai Harlii
Powder Keg
B. Raymond & The Gold Tones
Rabbit The Band
Rā Bellatrix
Flow Kobra
The Embers
Evangelo
Zac Henderson
Alec Smith
エミエミ (emi emi)
Baz & Grom
The Dolly Parton Experience
Rupert Bullard
Glitch Craft
Baltimöre Charlót
Eliza Bird
Morality Trope
Backyard Business
Spooky Eyes
John Murray
Oscar O’Shea Trio
Molly O’Brien
Monny
Princess Drip
Baker
Abby Wallace
Rosetntd
Tomma
Codey Cooper
Hunks
RiVaLu
Funeral Jeans
Mum and Dad
Triple J Unearthed Act