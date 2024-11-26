Party in the Paddock has just announced a massive second wave of artists for its 2025 festival, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most stacked line-ups of the Aussie summer.

Joining previously revealed headliners Empire of the Sun and AURORA, British indie rock legends The Kooks will headline the event, marking another coup for Tasmania’s premier music festival.

Among the new additions are the wildly eccentric Oliver Tree (USA), Australian psych-rock heroes Pond, and UK dance-floor queen Kah-Lo. Festival-goers can also look forward to sets from Aussie favourite Nina Las Vegas, as well as DJs Kito and Foura, whose beats are sure to keep the energy high.

Adding some unique flavour to the line-up are acts like Jimi The Kween, the dazzling tribute act The Dolly Parton Experience, and local talents Rabbit the Band, Rā Bellatrix, and Hunks. With a mix of international stars, Aussie favourites, and fresh talent, PITP 2025 is offering a festival experience that promises something for everyone.

The full line-up is bursting at the seams with talent, featuring over 100 acts including Amyl & The Sniffers, The Rubens, Slowly Slowly, King Stingray, and Thelma Plum. Even more excitement awaits with the upcoming reveal of the Triple J Unearthed winner, set to take the stage alongside these big names.

Held at Quercus Park, just outside Launceston, Tasmania, PITP 2025 will run from February 6th to 9th. Known for its unmatched atmosphere and unique blend of big-name and up-and-coming acts, the festival is a must for music lovers across the country.

Tickets are already flying out the door, so secure your spot soon to be part of this unforgettable event.

Love Ruby Fields? Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more info and tickets: Party in the Paddock Official Website

Party in the Paddock 2025

6th – 9th 2025 February

Quercus Park, 15 minutes from Launceston, Tasmania

FULL LINEUP:

Empire of the Sun

Aurora (NOR)

The Kooks (UK)

Amyl & The Sniffers

Oliver Tree (USA)

Angie McMahon

Role Model (USA)

Still Woozy (USA)

The Rubens

Thelma Plum

King Stingray

Slowly Slowly

The Dreggs

Allday

Pond

Sam Alfred

Willaris K

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

Medium Build (UK)

KiNG MALA (USA)

DICE

Mildlife

Babe Rainbow

Boo Seeka

Sycco

Kobie Dee

Kah-Lo (UK)

Nina Las Vegas

Kito

Mo’Ju

Ruby Fields DJ Set

Sumner DJs

Floodlights

Full Flower Moon Band

The Southern River Band

A. Swayze & The Ghosts

Ra Ra Viper

Jerome Farah

Party Dozen

Play Lunch

The Beefs

Mincy

Chloe Dadd

Latifa Tee

IN2STELLAR

LO’99

Blusher

Foura

The Vovos

Velvet Trip

Radio Free Alice

Seaside

Queenie

Lucille Croft

Cool Out Sun

Devaura

Large Mirage

Surely Shirley

Jet City Sports Club

Dizzy Days

Holiday Mystics

Exiles

Ant Enoch

Laska Dry

Grace Chia

Jimi The Kween

Sasquin

Gÿps & Spice

Legal Noise

Bocce

Wöölworths\Flushot

Tai Harlii

Powder Keg

B. Raymond & The Gold Tones

Rabbit The Band

Rā Bellatrix

Flow Kobra

The Embers

Evangelo

Zac Henderson

Alec Smith

エミエミ (emi emi)

Baz & Grom

The Dolly Parton Experience

Rupert Bullard

Glitch Craft

Baltimöre Charlót

Eliza Bird

Morality Trope

Backyard Business

Spooky Eyes

John Murray

Oscar O’Shea Trio

Molly O’Brien

Monny

Princess Drip

Baker

Abby Wallace

Rosetntd

Tomma

Codey Cooper

Hunks

RiVaLu

Funeral Jeans

Mum and Dad

Triple J Unearthed Act