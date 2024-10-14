Tasmanian festival Party in the Paddock has announced the first lineup for its 2025 edition.
Taking place at Quercus Park from February 6th to 9th, the festival will feature headliners Empire of the Sun and AURORA, with one more “secret headliner” yet to be revealed.
Empire of the Sun will bring their iconic synth-driven hits like “Walking on a Dream” and “We Are the People,” while AURORA will enchant with her ethereal vocals and songs like “Runaway” and “Cure for Me.”
Joining them are local acts such as punk rockers Amyl & the Sniffers, indie rock darling Angie McMahon, singer-songwriter Thelma Plum, and Yolŋu surf-rock favourites King Stingray.
Also from Australia are Canberra’s punk outfit Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers, Newcastle’s electropop artist Boo Seeka, heartfelt punk band Slowly Slowly, and Adelaide rapper Allday.
From overseas, US artists like Role Model, Still Woozy, and KiNG MALA will also perform.
In addition to the music, the festival will feature art installations, comedy, live podcasts, drag performances, cabaret, a mechanical bull ride, a skate ramp, meditation, yoga, pop-up markets with Tassie produce, and more. With six stages, including the beloved Vibestown Arena and the new Little Island Rising, the 2025 edition promises to be a memorable experience.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Pre-sale tickets go live Thursday, October 17th at 8am local time. For tickets and more info, visit partyinthepaddockfestival.com.au
Party in the Paddock 2025
6th – 9th 2025 February
Quercus Park, 15 minutes from Launceston, Tasmania
First Lineup
Empire of the Sun
AURORA
Amyl & the Sniffers
Angie McMahon
Role Model (USA)
Still Woozy (USA)
‘Secret Act’ (UK)
The Rubens
Thelma Plum
King Stingray
Slowly Slowly
The Dreggs
Allday
Sam Alfred
Willaris. K
Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers
Medium Build (USA)
KiNG MALA (USA)
Dice
Mildlife
Babe Rainbow
Boo Seeka
Sycco
Kobie Dee
Mo’Ju
Ruby Fields DJ Set
Sumner DJs
Floodlights
Full Flower Moon Band
The Southern River Band
A. Swayze & the Ghosts
Ra Ra Viper
Jerome Farah
Party Dozen
Play Lunch
The Beefs
Mincy
Chloe Dadd
Latifa Tee
In2stellar
Lo’99
Blusher
The Vovos
Velvet Trip
Radio Free Alice
Seaside
Queenie
Lucille Croft
Cool Out Sun
Devaura
Large Mirage
Surely Shirley
Jet City Sports Club
Holiday Mystics
Ant Enoch
Laska Dry
Grace Chia
GŸps & Spice
Legal Noise
Bocce
Wöölworths\Flushot
Tai Harlil
Powder Keg
B. Raymond & the Gold Tones
The Embers
Evangelo
Zac Henderson
Alec Smith
エミエミ (emi emi)
Baz & Grom
Donna Hayze
Rupert Bullard
Glitch Craft
Baltimöre Charlót
Eliza Bird
Morality Trope
Backyard Business
Spooky Eyes
Monny
Princess Drip
Baker
Rosetntd
Tomma
Rivalu