Tasmanian festival Party in the Paddock has announced the first lineup for its 2025 edition.

Taking place at Quercus Park from February 6th to 9th, the festival will feature headliners Empire of the Sun and AURORA, with one more “secret headliner” yet to be revealed.

Empire of the Sun will bring their iconic synth-driven hits like “Walking on a Dream” and “We Are the People,” while AURORA will enchant with her ethereal vocals and songs like “Runaway” and “Cure for Me.”

Joining them are local acts such as punk rockers Amyl & the Sniffers, indie rock darling Angie McMahon, singer-songwriter Thelma Plum, and Yolŋu surf-rock favourites King Stingray.

Also from Australia are Canberra’s punk outfit Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers, Newcastle’s electropop artist Boo Seeka, heartfelt punk band Slowly Slowly, and Adelaide rapper Allday.

From overseas, US artists like Role Model, Still Woozy, and KiNG MALA will also perform.

In addition to the music, the festival will feature art installations, comedy, live podcasts, drag performances, cabaret, a mechanical bull ride, a skate ramp, meditation, yoga, pop-up markets with Tassie produce, and more. With six stages, including the beloved Vibestown Arena and the new Little Island Rising, the 2025 edition promises to be a memorable experience.

Pre-sale tickets go live Thursday, October 17th at 8am local time. For tickets and more info, visit partyinthepaddockfestival.com.au

Party in the Paddock 2025

6th – 9th 2025 February

Quercus Park, 15 minutes from Launceston, Tasmania

First Lineup