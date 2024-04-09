Tasmanian festival Party in the Paddock has announced its return for 2025.

The event will be held for its 12th edition next year, and “rest assured, it’s here to stay”.

The festival’s announcement follows several major festival cancellations, including the shock news of Splendour in the Grass being called off, as well as Groovin the Moo, and Melbourne’s Mona Foma concluding its 16-year run with this year’s event in February.

Taking place at Quercus Park in Northern Tasmania, just 25 minutes away from Launceston, Party in the Paddock will take place on February 6th, 7th and 8th and 9th next year.

Party in the Paddock’s organisers emphasised their dedication to creating a vibrant festival atmosphere in Tasmania, Australia.

“We recognise the importance of these events as not only avenues for entertainment but also vital platforms for community engagement, artistic expression, and economic support for local businesses and artists,” says Festival Director Jesse Higgs.

“It’s the most important time in our history, after running this event as a locally owned and operated business for the last twelve years, that we receive more support from the state government. We’re currently working towards more funding for PITP and this will be vital for our future as Tasmania’s leading Music & Arts festival.

It’s additionally important for us to say that we have so much gratitude towards our ‘Paddock’ people that return most years – this year especially, it’s really important that everyone makes the effort to support local events.

In this next chapter, we’re here to make PITP as synonymous with Tassie as ‘The Jack Jumpers’ or the coming ‘Tassie Devils’ AFL team. We believe that Music and Art are and should be valued just as much as sports. Tassie, this event is for you, let’s lock in another decade.”

The line-up is yet to be announced but the festival has opened up a limited number of Early Bird Ticket, offering up tickets at the lowest cost. Fans can sign up for access here.

Understanding that some attendees might find it difficult to afford tickets upfront, festival organizers will provide Hardship Tickets and Zipay installment options. Costs can be spread out with a minimum of $10 per week.

The 2024 edition of Party in the Paddock included international headliners such as Milky Chance, Rudimental, The Darkness, as well as local acts including Tash Sultana, Lime Cordiale, G Flip, The Buoys, San Cisco, and many more.

PARTY IN THE PADDOCK 2025

Sign up for to register your interest for early bird tickets and festical updates here

February 6th-9th 2025

Quercus Park, 15 minutes from Launceston, Tasmania