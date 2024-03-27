Splendour in the Grass 2024 is officially no more.

After Tone Deaf first brought you the news earlier today that the iconic Aussie festival was no longer going ahead, Splendour organisers have now confirmed the sad news in an official statement.

“With a heavy heart, we’re announcing the cancellation of Splendour in the Grass 2024, originally scheduled from Friday 19 July to Sunday 21 July in North Byron Parklands,” the statement read.

“We know there were many fans excited for this year’s lineup and all the great artists planning to join us, but due to unexpected events, we’ll be taking the year off.”

The statement added that all ticket holders will be “refunded automatically by Moshtix.”

“We thank you for your understanding and will be working hard to be back in future years,” the statement concluded.

Secret Sounds co-CEOs Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco also shared a statement:

We’re heartbroken to be missing a year especially after more than two decades in operation. This festival has always been a huge community effort, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support and overall faith. We hope to be back in the future.”

It’s shock news given the strength of Splendour’s 2024 lineup. The one and only Kylie Minogue was set to headline in an exclusive performance, with G Flip, Tash Sultana, Angie McMahon, Confidence Man, and more local acts also appearing.

The lineup also featured plenty of acclaimed overseas acts, including post-punk favourites Fontaines D.C. (exclusive performance), rising stars The Last Dinner Party, riotous Swedish punks Viagra Boys, indie rock icons Arcade Fire, and many more.

After the lineup dropped earlier this month, Tone Deaf named our 5 acts to watch at the festival: Sofia Kourtesis, Miss Kaninna, grentperez, LEISURE, and Otoboke Beaver.

Splendour in the Grass recovered from the notorious ‘Splendour in the Mud’ in 2022 with a successful 2023 edition.

“Despite marginally lower numbers than usual, attendees and performers were out in full force. The size of the festival was nothing short of a small town with all your favourite foods, drinks and brands. One could actually dislike live music – if that was even possible – and still find plenty to keep them occupied,” our 2023 review hailed.