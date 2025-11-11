Party in the Paddock organisers are going big for the festival’s 2026 edition.

One of the highlights of Tasmania’s live music calendar will return to Carrick on the weekend of February 5th-8th next year.

Across the four days, a whopping 180 artists will play across six stages, including some of the biggest names in Australian music.

Away from the music, the festival will also feature comedy, artist talks, live podcasts, meditation and yoga, immersive art, and even a run club.

Announced today, the 2026 lineup is led by festival favourites Ocean Alley, pop icons The Veronicas and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and US duo SOFI TUKKER, who will complete their own Australian tour while in the country.

Ball Park Music will be there, fresh from supporting Oasis on their Australian tour, as will Adam Hyde, pulling double duty as Keli Holiday and one half of Peking Duk.

Heavier music is represented by the likes of RedHook and In Hearts Wake, while the lineup also boasts plenty of up-and-coming acts such as Mia Wray, The Belair Lip Bombs, Gut Health, and Bean Magazine.

Check out the full lineup below. Ticket information is available here.

Party in the Paddock 2026

February 5th-8th

Quercus Park, Carrick, TAS

Lineup

Ocean Alley | Sophie Ellis-Bextor | The Veronicas

SOFI TUKKER | The Temper Trap | Flight Facilities (DJ set)

Peking Duk | Ball Park Music | Peach PRC | Mallrat

Genesis Owusu | Baby J | Blondshell | Dune Rats

Billie Marten | Baker Boy | Sons of the East | Old Mervs

In Hearts Wake | The Preatures | Ruby Fields | The Terrys

Stüm | Pretty Girl (DJ set) | Ben Lee | Keli Holiday

Mansionair | RedHook | Jade Lemac | Mia Wray | Bad//Dreems

Miss Kaninna | Harvey Sutherland | The Belair Lip Bombs

Rona. | Kaiit | 3% | Torren Foot | Gut Health | Big Noter

Baalti | Close Counters | BVT | The Pretty Littles | Sex Mask

Drifting Clouds | Radium Dolls | David Bay | KSMBA | Denni

Hellcat Speedracer | Medhanit | WAXX OFF| Bean Magazine

GIMMY | Marvell | O & the Mo | Lahgo | Piper Butcher

Suneden | Lennon Wells | Sunshine Brothers | Turtle Skull

Afrodisiac | Krystal Rivvers | Cathy Diver | Bonsai | The Wattles

TEENS | Powderkeg | Nice House | Oscar O’Shea | L$F | Tony Velvet

DJ DadBod | Dvrkworld | Tranquility Unknown | Dylan Boys

Holly.etc | Ekidna | Q.E. | RĀ Bellatrix | HIJVCKD

VIVID | De Leon | Binga | Glass Media | OM3 | Liam Johnston

Blush | Kate Rigby | Willtrax | Frogs in Suits | Track+Field

2 Hot Bitche$$ | Cosmic Cowgirl | Triple j Unearthed Act

+ many more