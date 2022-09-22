English singer-songwriter Passenger is coming to Australia and New Zealand next month.

Beginning in Perth on Friday, October 7th, he’ll then visit Adelaide, Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, before venturing over to New Zealand to perform in Auckland and Wellington (see full dates below).

“Australia and New Zealand – not long now until I finally get to come back and see you all,” Passenger, real name Michael Rosenberg, said in a press statement. “It’s been way, way, way too long and I can’t wait… I’m so looking forward to seeing you all soon.”

Passenger will be supported by Australian indie folk band Hollow Coves on the tour. Currently Melbourne and Brisbane and sold out, but tickets remain for the rest of the dates and can be found on the musician’s official website.

After making the journey from busking to mainstream music, Passenger hasn’t looked back, swapping street corners for huge stadiums. He released his latest album, Birds That Flew and Ships That Sailed, in April, with the album yet again reaching the Top 40 of the U.K. Albums Chart.

Over 12 albums and 13 years into his career, Passenger has racked up billions of streams, with hits like ‘Let Her Go’ continuing to remain popular globally. ‘Let Her Go’ topped charts around the world, and would become certified 7x platinum in Australia.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Passenger 2022 Australia and New Zealand Tour

supported by Hollow Coves

Further information available via passenger.com

Friday, October 7th

The Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Sunday, October 9th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, October 11th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, October 14th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, October 15th (SOLD OUT)

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, October 18th (SOLD OUT)

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 21st

The Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Friday, October 22nd

The Hunter Lounge, Wellington, NZ