Patti Smith is one of the latest artists to join the platform, Substack.

As per Stereogum, Substack is essentially a newsletter platform on which you will find everything from publications, to blogs by prominent writers and more.

Smith has officially graced the platform by making her first post, a piece titled: The reader is my notebook.

In the piece, Smith begins, “In the corner of my room is a small suitcase, packed over a year ago, ready to tour the world. That was to be my traveling work, which never came to pass.”

“I am still here.”

The punk rocker continues, “Now, in the time of the pandemic, isolated from family, friends, and fellow workers, we are reinventing our processes. Through Substack I plan to form an inter-connective body of work for a responsive community. Each week I will post my weekly ruminations, shards of poetry, music, and musings on whatever subject finds its way from thought to pen, news of the mind, pieces of this world, free to all.”

She also continues on to inform her readers that she will be publishing her very own serial on the platform, called The Melting, which is what she describes as “journal of my private pandemic.”

She wrote, “On Tuesdays, subscribers will find my first serial, The Melting. No one has read these pages. A journal of my private pandemic. My first entry was exactly one year ago, on April 7th, the night before the full Worm Moon.”

The first few entries of The Melting will be free for everyone to view, however the following weekly installments will be available to paid subscribers only.

Smith concludes, “I offer The Melting, words known only by the pages themselves, to be given a new life here. In my Substack world, I hope that you, dear reader, will be my notebook.”

