Patti Smith has announced that she will host a special performance interpolating her music and a reading of excerpts from her latest memoir, Year of the Monkey.

Filmed by cinematographer Matthew Schroeder, An Evening of Words & Music With Patti Smith will be recorded at Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn. The live stream will see Smith perform beloved cuts with longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan.

This will be Smith’s only performance of 2020. Tickets will set you back $30 and will arrive with a new paperback copy of Year of the Monkey. They’ll go on sale on August 7th at 11 a.m. ET via the Murmrr website.