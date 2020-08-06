Patti Smith has announced that she will host a special performance interpolating her music and a reading of excerpts from her latest memoir, Year of the Monkey.
Filmed by cinematographer Matthew Schroeder, An Evening of Words & Music With Patti Smith will be recorded at Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn. The live stream will see Smith perform beloved cuts with longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan.
This will be Smith’s only performance of 2020. Tickets will set you back $30 and will arrive with a new paperback copy of Year of the Monkey. They’ll go on sale on August 7th at 11 a.m. ET via the Murmrr website.
Year of the Monkey marks Patti Smith’s third memoir. Following 2010’s acclaimed Just Kids, that chronicled the genesis of her career as a musician, and her relationship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, and 2015’s M Train, a study of the 40 year legacy of her debut record Horses. Year of the Monkey, sets its lens on 2016.
Patti Smith was set to grace Australian shores back in April, for a very special performance at Bluesfest Festival in Byron Bay. Thankfully, the legendary songwriter will return for the 2021 instalment.
Check out ‘Gloria’ by Patti Smith:
