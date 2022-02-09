Paul Kelly has added three shows to his On The Road Again East Coast tour next month, giving fans extra opportunities to catch his show.

A second and final show has been added at Civic Hall in Ballarat on March 7th, with a new show at Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on March 10th and at Canberra’s Llewellyn Hall ANU on March 11th.

And with all previously announced shows currently being sold out, these three new shows will offer fans a further chance to experience the joy of a Paul Kelly live show.

Support will be provided by acclaimed singer-songwriter Gordi all upcoming VIC dates (excluding Geelong), while country star Fanny Lumsden will be the special guest on all upcoming NSW and ACT dates.

“I’m really looking forward to our second swing around,” Kelly shared in a statement about the upcoming tour. “Unfinished business! I’m with the whole gang again, including Visa and Linda and we have a good long show with many twists and turns.”

Pre-sale for Frontier Members begins on Thursday, February 10th at 10am AEDT. Tickets then go on general public sale the following week on Monday, February 14th at 10am AEDT. You can find full details about the three new dates below.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Paul Kelly With His Band

On The Road Again Tour New Dates

Frontier Members pre-sale via frontierrouring.com/paulkelly (24 hours from Thursday, February 10th 10am AEDT or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

General Public Sale (Monday, February 14th 10am AEDT)

Monday, March 7th

Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC

Licensed All Ages

Supported by Gordi

hermaj.com

Thursday, March 10th

Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, Wangaratta, VIC

Licensed All Ages

Supported by Gordi

wpacc.com

Friday, March 11th

Llewellyn Hall ANU, Canberra, ACT

Licensed All Ages

Supported by Fanny Lumsden

ticketek.com.au