Paul McCartney is coming back to Australia.

The Beatles legend is bringing his Got Back Tour to the country in October and November, stopping in Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, and Gold Coast (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 11th at staggered times (see below). The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 9th, while the Telstra Plus (AU) Members pre-sale commences on Thursday, August 3rd.

McCartney first visited Australia all the way back in 1964 and can’t wait to return almost 60 years later.

“I’ve got so many amazing memories of my time in Australia over the years,” he says. “Our last trip was so much fun. We had such an incredible time.

“Each show was a party so we know this is going to be incredibly special. Australia, we are going to rock! I can’t wait to see you.”

The upcoming tour is McCartney’s first time performing in Australia since 2017, and it will be his first time performing in Newcastle and Gold Coast. That tour won the musician the Helpmann Award for Best International Contemporary Concert in 2018, seeing off competition from the likes of Ed Sheeran.

McCartney launched the Got Back Tour last year, completing 16 massive shows in the US before performing a history-making set at Glastonbury.

Paul McCartney 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 9th

Telstra Plus (AU) Members pre-sale begins Thursday, August 3rd

General sale begins Friday, August 11th (see times below)

Wednesday 18 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1.30pm ACST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 21 October

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1pm AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 24 October

McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (11am AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 27 October

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (10am AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 1 November

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (12pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au