Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney has spoken out about his decision to stop signing autographs for fans, saying he doesn’t see the point as “we both know who I am”.

Speaking to Reader’s Digest, McCartney revealed that he had taken a leaf out of bandmate Ringo Starr’s book, saying, “It always struck me as a bit strange – ‘here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am.”

The ‘Let it Be’ hitmaker added that rather than a selfie, he would rather have a meaningful chat with fans.

“What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable. Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories,” McCartney explained.

It comes after fellow Beatles star Ringo Starr announced he would not be signing any more autographs or accepting fan mail, as the majority goes on to be sold online.

In a video message to fans, the Beatles drummer said at the time: “Serious message to everybody watching my update right now peace and love, peace and love. I want to tell you, please.

“After the 20th of October, do not send fan mail to any address that you have, nothing will be signed after the 20th of October, if that has a date on the envelope, it’s going to be tossed.

“I’m warning you with peace and love I have too much to do. So no more fan mail, thank you, thank you, and no objects to be signed, Nothing. Anyway, peace, love, peace, of love.”

Check out ‘Eleanor Rigby’ by The Beatles: