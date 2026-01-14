Man on the Run, which follows Paul McCartney in the years after the Beatles’ breakup, will soon be available to stream in Australia.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Morgan Neville, the feature takes viewers on a vulnerable and deeply personal journey through McCartney’s life in the years following the Beatles’ breakup and the subsequent formation of Wings with his wife, Linda McCartney.

It premiered in the US at the Telluride Film Festival last August, shortly after being acquired by Amazon MGM Studios. It will now be available to stream globally on Prime Video from February 25th.

Long regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, McCartney rose to global fame as a founding member of the Beatles, helping shape the sound of popular music in the 1960s with timeless songs such as “Hey Jude”, “Let It Be”, and “Yesterday”.

When the Beatles disbanded in 1970, McCartney faced intense public scrutiny and personal uncertainty. Man on the Run chronicles this pivotal chapter of his solo career, as he navigated emotional, artistic, and professional challenges while redefining himself outside the shadow of the world’s most famous band.

The documentary explores how Wings emerged as a creative outlet and a family unit, with Linda playing a central role in McCartney’s reinvention and resilience.

Through unprecedented access to previously unseen footage, rare archival materials, and deeply personal interviews, the film captures a transformative era marked by artistic risk-taking, family unity, and the rise of Wings as one of the most successful bands of the 1970s. The documentary highlights McCartney’s determination to start again from the ground up, despite his already-legendary status.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Watch the trailer below.

Producers of the documentary include Neville, Chloe Simmons, and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment. Executive producers include Caitrin Rogers and McCartney.

The Beatles have had several films and modern documentaries made about them over the years, including 2021’s Get Back, which covered the making of their 1970 album Let It Be. Another project is arriving soon, created by Sam Mendes, featuring Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn.

Man on the Run will premiere globally on Prime Video on February 25th.