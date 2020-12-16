Sir. Paul McCartney has revealed that he was one of the few souls privy to the knowledge that Taylor Swift was planning to surprise release her second album of 2020.

Last Friday (December 11th), Taylor Swift through us into a collective tailspin after she unveiled her second surprise album of the year, evermore. Swift, in her new era of mysticism, kept the album as sub rosa as she could. Though she couldn’t help but divulge its existence to newfound friend Paul McCartney.

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift recently sat down together for Rolling Stone’s “Musicians on Musicians” cover feature.

The Beatles icon recently appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show Tuesday (December 15th), during the interview that Taylor emailed him about the release of evermore as an act of old-school courtesy.

So it goes, Taylor Swift was planning to release evermore on December 10th, to mark her 31st Birthday. However, Paul McCartney was also set to unveil his 18th solo album McCartney III on the same day. So in an act of politeness, Swift sent Macca and email about the release.