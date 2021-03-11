Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Here’s a riddle; what do St. Vincent, Beck, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Ed O’Brien, Damon Albarn, Phoebe Bridgers and Blood Orange all have in common? Answer: they all feature on Paul McCartney’s latest Instagram post which seems to be heavily hinting at a star studded collab.

The cryptic video posts sees a handful of different colored dice which are all adorned with the number three as well as the above mentioned artist’s names.

If Beatlefan magazine are to be believed, the word is that the post is teasing an album allegedly named IIImagined and features other artists covering songs from McCartney III. Which explains the number three on the dice.

The full spoiler post reads; “More teases about the upcoming McCartney-related project are leaking out on Spotify and in online forums. The album reportedly will be called “IIImagined,” and features other artists covering songs from “McCartney III.”

Mentioned so far are “Long Tailed Winter Bird” by Damon Albarn (Gorillaz), “Find My Way” by Beck, “Pretty Boys” by Khruangbin, “Women and Wives” by St. Vincent, “Lavatory Lil” by Josh Homme (Queens of Stone Age, Kyruss, Them Crooked Vultures), “Deep Deep Feeling” by 3D (Robert del Naja from Massive Attack), “«Slidin’” by Ed O’Brien (Radiohead), “The Kiss of Venus” by Dominic Fike, “Seize the Day” by Phoebe Bridgers (Boygenius, Better Oblivion Community Center), “Deep Down” by Blood Orange and “Winter Bird / When Winter Comes” by Anderson.Paak. No word yet on a release date.”

While the responses on McCartney’s post on his official account are mainly met with confused questions from fans, the responses on the Beatlefan spoiler post are vastly different.

Fans appear to be very unimpressed about the news of a possible cover album.

“Let’s be honest, this album wasn’t great. Paul is really milking it though. They’re ripping off fans too with their prices. I won’t be buying. It’s just another gimmick to sell more merch to a dedicated followers. Doesn’t he have enough money?!? Being greedy isn’t a good look,” commented one fan on the Beatlefan post.

“I understand that Paul is elderly, and that anything he does therefore merits recognition. But this album is being treated like the second coming of “Sgt. Pepper.” It’s just a little throwaway thing, with a couple of pleasing tunes on it. That others would cover these songs for a new project is just embarrassing,” said another fan.

While so called fans may be slamming McCartney for being elderly, he’s recently proven that despite his old age, he still has a sense of humour.

Recently, when visiting The Beatles exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York a women was photobombed by none other than McCartney himself.

